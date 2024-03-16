Armenia Becomes Scourge Of S Caucasus By Dipping Down In European Illusions

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova
The resolution adopted by the European Parliament on March 13,
2024, on "Closer ties between the EU and Armenia and the need for a
peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia" is the first sign
of how this institution will turn Pashinyan's government into a
tool in the fight against Russia.
Currently, Armenia has entered into such an abstract game that
even it is powerless to overcome it.
According to Armenia, alliance with Europe and the West is the
only way to be safe from and fully protected from foreign
influence. However, the world experience and what happened in
Ukraine have already shown the results of counting on the West.
Pashinyan, who relied on the West's empty promises and caused
Putin's aggression, is willingly or unwillingly have to obey the
orders of the European Union. The EU undoubtedly aims to indirectly
suppress Russia's position in the region, not to protect the
benefits of Armenia.
This scenario, in fact, cannot be considered new at all. If we
look at the events that have taken place in the world under the
influence of the European Union before, it is enough to look not
far away, but in the north, at the war between Ukraine and Russia,
which has been going on for over a couple of years.
A few years ago, some European countries pledged to include
Ukraine in the Union and called for being against to Russia, and
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the eve of the war with
Russia, petitioned the European Union and expressed his wish to
join the EU.
The petition, addressed on February 28, 2022, was answered on
June 23, which resulted in granting Ukraine the status of a
candidate for membership in the European Union.
This decision was actually intended to annoy Russia rather than
benefit Ukraine. Because similar events took place in the recent
history of neighbouring Georgia.
Europe has never been involved in direct war. It mission is to
send its victims to hell by getting them illusioned through a
picture of heaven.
For example, French President Emmanuel Macron had recently
launched a new initiative saying that NATO member states could have
sent troops to Ukraine to fight Russia. So what happened? The
reaction of the leaders of the European Union member states to his
proposal was quite harsh - Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland,
Sweden and others said no to what Macron said, and even called the
'boldly acting' president crazy.
That proves that the West's intentions are not to stand by a
country which actually needs help, but to pursue its own
interests.
At the same time, clauses claiming that the presence of the
Russian military in Armenian lands worries the European Parliament
and hinders the "observation" mission are also reflected in the
resolution.
Let us recall that in Prague on October 6, 2022, Azerbaijan
agreed to the deployment of an EU monitoring mission to Armenia,
hoping that it would help the process of normalising relations
between Baku and Yerevan. However, despite the clearly defined
parameters and objectives of the mission agreed upon at the highest
level, the monitoring mission's activities have been accompanied by
serious deviations from the agreements reached in Prague due to the
biased approach of some EU member states.
It should be noted that the biased policy of some European
countries towards Azerbaijan is not only in the political
realm.
For example, a model of the SOM-B1 missile purchased by
Azerbaijan from Turkiye was demonstrated during a parade in
Azerbaijan in 2018. This missile is Turkiye's first cruise
missile.
Moreover, we also know that the SOM missiles powered by the TR40
turbo-active engine are a product of the French company Safran. In
that case, France took the advantage and created problems for the
export of missiles to Turkiye and prevented the export to
Azerbaijan.
While France does not see any problem in selling hundreds of
weapons of its own production to Armenia, it is clearly hypocrisy
that one detail of the missile produced in Turkiye is an excuse for
not selling the weapon to Azerbaijan. But France's biased policy is
not new towards Azerbaijan, as we have seen plenty of such events
in the history.
Another Turkish-made weapon, the T-155 FIRTINA self-propelled
artillery unit was planned to use some systems of the German-made
howitzer "PzH 2000" on the prototype, but the German Federal
Security Council also imposed a ban on the export of this weapon.
At the end howitzer was sold to Azerbaijan with products purchased
from the South Korean company Samsung Techwin.
Many European countries not only sell weapons to Armenia, but
also hinder Azerbaijan's trade. For Armenia, this looks like a
partnership with a naive view.
Thus, the Pashinyan government believes in these lies, and is
taking the country down into the abyss as well as causing a huge
threat for the future of the South Caucasus. The West on the other
hand, continues its policy of creating tension in the South
Caucasus.
