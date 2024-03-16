Latvia Reaffirms Support For Ukraine's Territorial Integrity And Sovereignty

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia has reaffirmed its support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

The ministry said this in a statement to mark ten years since the illegitimate referendum was held by Russia in Crimea, Ukrinform reports.

It emphasized that the illegitimate referendums had set in motion the unprovoked and unjustifiable aggression against Ukraine and its territorial unity, which Russia criminally continued in 2022. Having launched its full-scale military aggression against Ukraine, Russia has illegally annexed the temporarily occupied regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine.

According to the statement, Latvia recognizes neither these illegitimate actions nor their outcome, and condemns in the strongest terms the lawless behavior by Russia, which is a blatant violation of international law and Ukraine's independence and sovereignty. Latvia does not recognize and will not recognize the illegal occupation and annexation of the Ukrainian territories by the aggressor.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia emphasized its unwavering support for Ukraine and its independence, sovereignty and territorial unity within its internationally recognized borders.

"Crimea, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk are integral parts of Ukraine's internationally recognized territory. Russia is fully responsible for its aggression against Ukraine. All those responsible for the crime of aggression committed against Ukraine and Russia's crimes against Ukrainian civilians will have to bear full accountability," the Latvian Foreign Ministry said.