Apex Unveils Eid Collections At Bangladesh Fashion Legacy Summit

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : The Apex Bangladesh Fashion Legacy Summit and Show 2024 was held in the capital in an effort to blend global fashion with the heritage, innovation and craftsmanship of Bangladeshi fashion. Following the summit, a fashion show ensued, previewing Eid collections from various sub-brands of Apex including Moochie, Venturini, Nino Rossi and Maverick.

The event, hosted by Bangladesh Fashion Legacy, attempted to unite fashion entrepreneurs, consumers and enthusiasts both locally and internationally under one roof to initiate a journey of exchange in dialogues, creativity and conservation, said a release.

The summit addressed various challenges in contemporary fashion due to the evolving landscape of social media, changes in fashion marketing and the emerging status of the vibrant local beauty market.

Alongside, their women's wear brand, Jatarea's Eid collection was also showcased. Apex's shoes, suitable for all seasons or occasions, were presented in a fashion show featuring models from all the brands.

Apart from Apex, other brands showcasing their collections were Chaman Chowdhury, Sanaya Couture, Lusso Bella and Anzara. Renowned Indian fashion designers Asif Tajuddin Merchant and Mukesh Kumar Dubey also presented their clothing lines. The showstopper of the event was the esteemed actress Tasnia Farin.