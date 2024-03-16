Acne Spots, A Stubborn Reminder That You Need Glutathione

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 16 (IANSlife) A stubborn pimple can be a frustrating reminder that your skin needs more than just a quick fix. While spot treatments can offer temporary relief, they often act like band-aids on a deeper issue.

"That stubborn breakout might be a message from your skin, signalling a lack of vital antioxidants like Glutathione. Contrary to what some may say, Glutathione isn't just another trendy skincare ingredient. It is much more than just that," says Shikha Dwivedi, MSc Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics of OZiva.

So, what is Glutathione and why is it important for the skin?

Pat came the reply from Shikha, who said: "Simply put, Glutathione is a powerful antioxidant naturally produced by your body, acting as a frontline soldier against free radicals – harmful molecules that damage your skin cells and contribute to various concerns. You can think of it as your skin's internal shield, protecting it from the daily onslaught of environmental stressors and promoting overall health and radiance."

The Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics of OZiva also highlight how Glutathione can battle against various issues including:

Hyperpigmentation: Free radicals can wreak havoc on your skin tone by triggering the overproduction of melanin, the pigment responsible for skin colour. This can lead to dark spots and uneven patches, making your complexion appear dull and uneven. Glutathione helps combat this by neutralizing free radicals, preventing them from triggering excess melanin production and promoting a more even, radiant skin tone.

Inflammation: This isn't just about the occasional sunburn. Inflammation can manifest in various ways on your skin, including redness, irritation, and even acne breakouts. Free radicals contribute to this inflammatory response, and Glutathione's antioxidant properties help mitigate their harmful effects, creating a calmer and healthier skin environment.

Premature aging: As you age, your body's natural production of Glutathione declines. This leaves your skin more vulnerable to free radical damage, which can break down essential components like collagen and elastin. These structural proteins are crucial for maintaining skin firmness and elasticity, and their breakdown leads to visible signs of aging, like wrinkles and loss of firmness. By supporting your body's natural production of Glutathione, you can help keep these structures protected and delay the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and other age-related concerns.

There are some ways to combat stubborn acne that can address skin concerns and truly become a powerful ally.

According to Shikha, Glutathione builder provides the essential building blocks our body needs to naturally produce Glutathione. She said: "Key ingredients like Milk Thistle Extract, Grape Seed Extract, and Tetrahydro curcuminoids work together to combat hyperpigmentation and brighten your skin. By neutralizing free radicals and boosting Glutathione levels, this formula effectively fades dark spots, promoting a luminous complexion and addressing a common concern with remarkable efficacy.

"For a truly comprehensive approach consider the Bioactive Gluta Fizzy. This innovative formula goes beyond just Glutathione, offering a blend of five potent bioactives to tackle various skin concerns. L-glutathione directly targets the enzyme responsible for dark pigment production, leading to a visibly brighter and more even skin tone. Hyaluronic Acid provides an extra boost of hydration, leaving your skin plump and supple. Additionally, a Collagen Builder stimulates collagen synthesis, helping to diminish the appearance of wrinkles and maintain skin firmness. Finally, the powerful antioxidants Lycopene and Astaxanthin shield your skin from environmental aggressors like the sun and inflammation, contributing to overall skin health and vitality."

While both Glutathione-based solutions provide valuable support for overall skin health and combat free radicals, Shikha asserts that Bioactive Gluta Fizzy takes a multi-pronged approach, making it particularly well-suited for addressing stubborn acne.

Here's how it works according to the Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics of OZiva:

Targeting the root cause of hyperpigmentation: L-Glutathione and Lycopene aren't just general antioxidants; they specifically target the enzyme responsible for dark pigment production. This targeted action helps to fade existing dark spots and prevent new ones from forming, leading to a visibly brighter and more even skin tone.

Reducing inflammation, a Trigger for Acne Breakouts: Astaxanthin, another powerful ingredient in Bioactive Gluta Fizzy, boasts potent anti-inflammatory properties. This translates to a calmer and healthier skin environment, helping to reduce visible redness and irritation associated with acne. By mitigating inflammation, Astaxanthin can help prevent future breakouts, supporting a clearer complexion.

Creating a hydrated and healthy base for cell regeneration: Hyaluronic Acid acts as a powerful humectant, meaning it draws and retains moisture in the skin. This enhanced hydration plumps the skin and creates a supportive environment for cell regeneration.

