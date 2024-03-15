OIC Slams Illegal Israeli Measures In Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Organisation of Islamic Co-operation (OIC) expressed its rejection and strong condemnation of all illegal Israeli occupation measures aimed at changing the legal and historical status of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, by installing iron barriers in its surroundings, imposing restrictions on freedom of access to it, and storming it and attacking worshippers in its courtyards, in flagrant violation of international law and relevant UN resolutions.

The organisation reiterated, in a statement, that the city of Jerusalem is an integral part of the occupied Palestinian territory, and the capital of the State of Palestine, and that the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque in its entirety is a pure place of worship for Muslims only, and that all Israeli measures and decisions aimed at imposing sovereignty over Jerusalem and Muslim and Christian sanctities, especially Al-Aqsa Mosque, have no legal effect and are considered null and void under international law and relevant UN resolutions.

The organisation held the Israeli occupation fully responsible for the repercussions of these serious violations, calling on the international community to assume its responsibilities in putting an end to these Israeli violations that would lead to fuelling violence, escalating tension, and destabilising security and stability in the region, stressing the need to ensure respect for the holy places and freedom of worship in them.

The OIC also strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli occupation's commission of humanitarian crimes in the Gaza Strip, after targeting a gathering of Palestinian civilians waiting for humanitarian aid at Kuwait Square in Gaza City, resulting in the deaths and injuries of dozens.

In a statement Friday, the organisation considered this crime as a deliberate act of genocide that warrants investigation and accountability.

It reiterated its call on the UN Security Council to urgently adopt a decisive resolution to halt the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and ensure the adequate and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to all parts of the region.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Presidency has warned of the consequences of the Israeli government's decision to carry out a military operation in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, and commit new massacres, continuing the crimes of displacement against the Palestinian people.

In a statement yeterday, the Presidency called for urgent intervention from the US administration and the international community to prevent such a dangerous aggression, which exacerbates the suffering of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The statement reiterated the Palestinian Presidency's firm and categorical rejection of any displacement, considering it a red line. It also emphasised the need to stop the aggression, withdraw the Israeli occupation army from the Gaza Strip, and compel the Israeli government to implement international legitimacy resolutions.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed concerns about the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza escalating to even harsher levels if the Israeli regime launches a ground military attack on Rafah.

