UAE: Now, Use Whatsapp To Report Abuse Of Child Of Determination In Abu Dhabi

The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) has launched official channels for reporting cases related to child protection from people of determination in Abu Dhabi.

On the occasion of Emirati Children's Day, ZHO announced a community initiative by launching official channels for reporting cases related to child protection from people of determination in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This initiative aims to report cases of suspected abuse that people of determination may face, including an email address (...), a hotline, and a WhatsApp service for reporting (0542003366).

Additionally, there's a dedicated window for employees of the organisation through its internal website regarding people of determination affiliated with the institution. The goal is to ensure the provision of a conducive environment for the healthy and sustainable development of children.

The service includes preventive measures to provide a safe environment free from all forms of physical, psychological, and sexual abuse, exploitation, and discrimination. This is achieved by activating channels for reporting suspected cases of abuse, monitoring and providing protection, and enhancing the necessary capacities to deal with cases of child abuse from people of determination in coordination with other relevant entities within the framework of shared social responsibility.

As part of its steps to implement the initiative, ZHO has trained 23 of its specialised staff to obtain the status of judicial officers specialising in child protection within the institution. A new job title, Child Protection Specialist, has been introduced and designated for this purpose.

