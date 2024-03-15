Biomednewsbreaks Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) Announces Publication Of Peer-Reviewed Research For Investigational Drug CNM-Au8(R)

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN)

(along with its subsidiaries,“Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the publication of peer-reviewed research, titled“Protein Corona Composition of Gold Nanocrystals.” The publication appeared in the journal ACS Pharmacology & Translational Science and fully characterized the proteins from human blood plasma that form the protein corona of the gold nanocrystals of CNM-Au8(R), Clene's investigational drug in development for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.“The protein corona of CNM-Au8 gold nanocrystals, tailored for brain delivery applications, exhibits a unique composition, notably enriched with critical apolipoproteins such as apolipoprotein E. This composition enhances the nanocrystals' ability to traverse the blood-brain barrier. Simultaneously, the depletion of opsonin-based proteins in the corona extends their circulation time in the blood, as observed clinically. Our research underlines that these engineered gold nanocrystals, designed with specific structures and without surfactants, can form a distinct protein corona that facilitates access to brain tissue,” said Morteza Mahmoudi, associate professor in the Precision Health program and Department of Radiology at the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine.

About Clene Inc.

Clene (along with its subsidiaries,"Clene") and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis. CNM-Au8(R) is an investigational first-in-class therapy that improves central nervous system cells' survival and function via a mechanism that targets mitochondrial function and the NAD pathway while reducing oxidative stress. CNM-Au8(R) is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland.

