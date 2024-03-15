Hina Khan Reveals She Is Suffering From Gastroesophageal Reflux Illness, Says 'Worsens During Ramadan'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actress Hina Khan took to her Instagram to share that she is suffering from gastroesophageal reflux illness. Through Instagram, she informed about the condition and mentioned that her ailment increases and aggravates throughout the month of Ramadan. She sought guidance from her followers, asking for recommendations on how to manage the disease.

Hina Khan's post

On March 15, she uploaded a photo of herself clutching a date, disclosing that she suffers from severe GERD. Urging her supporters for recommendations, she sought home cures to treat the problem, which had deteriorated during Ramadan.

What is Gastroesophageal reflux disease?

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a chronic disorder defined by the reflux of stomach acid and other stomach contents into the esophagus, which causes symptoms such as heartburn, chest pain, and discomfort. It happens when the lower esophageal sphincter (LES), a ring of muscle that ordinarily keeps stomach contents from draining back into the esophagus, weakens or relaxes abnormally.

Common symptoms of GERD include:

Heartburn: A burning sensation in the chest or throat, often occurring after meals or when lying down.

Regurgitation: The sensation of acid or food coming back up into the throat or mouth.

Dysphagia: Difficulty swallowing or a sensation of food getting stuck in the throat.

Chronic Cough: A persistent cough, often worse at night, due to irritation of the throat by stomach acid.

Hoarseness or Sore Throat: Irritation of the vocal cords caused by acid reflux.

Laryngitis: Inflammation of the voice box (larynx) due to exposure to stomach acid.

Chest Pain: Chest discomfort that may mimic heart-related chest pain (although it's not related to the heart).

GERD can lead to complications if left untreated, such as esophagitis (inflammation of the esophagus).