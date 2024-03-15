MM Group Founder Udit Pathak Unveils 'Pure Reality With Udit' Podcast Series To Inspire Next-Gen Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, 15th March 2024: Udit Pathak, Founder Director, Media Mantra Group - India's leading independent PR and integrated communications conglomerate, announces the launch of his much-anticipated podcast series, 'Pure Reality With Udit'. With an unwavering commitment to authenticity, the video podcast series delves into the untold narratives of entrepreneurship, spotlighting the trials, tribulations, and triumphs of industry leaders in their pursuit of success.



Officially launched on YouTube, Instagram, 'Pure Reality With Udit' aims to provide listeners with an intimate glimpse into the behind-the-scenes struggles encountered by entrepreneurs across various industries. By sharing these powerful narratives, the podcast promises to offer invaluable insights and inspiration to aspiring business leaders navigating their own entrepreneurial journeys. The episodes are also available on Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music.



Reflecting on his own journey and success, Mr. Udit Pathak, Founder Director of Media Mantra Group, said, "Success is often portrayed as a glamorous destination, but the road to get there is rarely discussed. Having started working at the tender age of 16, I understand first-hand the challenges and obstacles that entrepreneurs encounter along the way. While everyone knows me as a successful entrepreneur, few are aware of the hardships and sacrifices that paved the way for my achievements. With this podcast, I want to give back to the community by shedding light on the realities of entrepreneurship and empowering others to persevere in the face of adversity."



The podcast will feature candid conversations with accomplished entrepreneurs from various industries who will share their personal accounts of overcoming adversity, making tough decisions, and persevering through setbacks. By offering a raw and authentic perspective, 'Pure Reality With Udit' aims to demystify the entrepreneurial experience and provide valuable insights for those embarking on their own business ventures.



Excited about her association with the series, the show's Co-Host, Ms. Mamtaa Dhingra, Founder, Lateral Sutraa and Award Winning Podcaster of Unbound with Mamtaa, added," This is a golden-era of content creation and India with its 57.6 million monthly listeners is already the third-largest podcast listening market in the world. This is my third podcast series in less than two-years and I am thrilled at the sheer promise of the series 'Pure Reality With Udit'. Udit with his sharp business acumen and an inherent curious nature brings to the show a refreshing approach as he digs insights from the realstories and lessons of those who have navigated familiar territories and negated challenges. This series is a much-needed initiative to sheds light on the authentic stories of entrepreneurial grit and perseverance. For me personally this is a true extension and growth of my podcasting journey. "



With its compelling storytelling and emphasis on authenticity, 'Pure Reality With Udit' is poised to become a must-listen for aspiring entrepreneurs, business students, and anyone seeking inspiration from the trials and triumphs of those who have walked the path before them.





About Media Mantra Group



Founded in 2012, Media Mantra Group is India's leading independent PR and integrated communications conglomerate, offering a comprehensive suite of services through its PR firm, Media Mantra, and digital wing, InflusurfCommunication, to clients across diverse industries. While Media Mantra partners with businesses to evolve, promote, and protect their brands and reputations, InflusurfCommunication serves as a unique and innovative media management technology platform that enables organisations to manage both media relations and communications in a more seamless and effective manner. With a steadfast commitment to innovation and excellence, the Media Mantra Group has established itself as a trusted partner for brands seeking to elevate their presence and amplify their message in the media landscape.

Company :-Media Mantra

User :- Nisha Popli

Email :...