Ukraine's Air Defense Forces Destroy All 27 Shahed Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of March 14-15, Russian invasion forces used seven S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, a Kh-59 guided missile in the Poltava region, and 27 Shahed one-way attack UAVs.

The Ukrainian Air Force said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to the post, all of the drones were shot down in the Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, and Kyiv regions.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and Ground Forces, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the aerial attack.