Biomednewsbreaks Bionxt Solutions Inc. (CSE: BNXT) (OTCQB: BNXTF) (FSE: BXT) Announces Highly Promising Results From ODF Cladribine PK Study

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) BioNxt (CSE: BNXT) (OTCQB: BNXTF) (FSE: BXT)

has announced completion of the comparative pharmacokinetic (“PK”) study for its oral dissolvable film (“ODF”) based proprietary Cladribine product for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (“MS”). The company reported that the animal PK study results are highly promising and demonstrated comparable rapid absorption and systemic exposure between BioNxt's ODF product and the name-brand reference drug in all samples.“These results are a significant milestone for BioNxt. We have demonstrated that our ODF platform is an effective drug delivery system for cytostatic drugs via transmucosal absorption,” said BioNxt CEO Hugh Rogers.“With our recently obtained toxicology data, the PK results allow us to strengthen the company's Cladribine ODF patent position and proceed immediately to a PK study in humans. These exciting results validate the potential for BioNxt to immediately expand into additional ODF drug formulations for similar, high-value and highly toxic drugs.”

About BioNxt Solutions Inc.

BioNxt is a bioscience accelerator focused on next-generation drug formulations and delivery systems, diagnostic screening tests, and new active pharmaceutical production and evaluation, including: precision transdermal and oral dissolvable drug formulations; rapid, low-cost infectious disease and oral health screening tests; and standardization and clinical evaluation of emerging active pharmaceutical ingredients for neurological applications. The company has research and development operations in North America and Europe, with an operational focus in Germany, and is currently focused on regulatory approval and commercialization of medical products for European markets.

