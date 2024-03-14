Turkish Ambassador Hosts Iftar In Honour Of Media Professionals

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Turkish ambassador to Qatar Dr Mustafa Goksu held on Thursday at his residence an Iftar reception in honour of the media professionals in Qatar. On this occasion Dr Goksu valued the fruitful relations with the media and stressed the importance of their unremitting efforts made during the coverage of the war on Gaza calling on them to keep up this momentum to help our brothers in Gaza, until hopefully this war comes to an end. The Iftar reception was attended by Gulf Times Editor-in-Chief Faisal Abdulhameed al-Mudahka, a number of editors from other publications, and media professionals.

MENAFN14032024000067011011ID1107980100