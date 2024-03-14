Turkish Ambassador Hosts Iftar In Honour Of Media Professionals

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Turkish ambassador to Qatar Dr Mustafa Goksu held on Thursday at his residence an Iftar reception in honour of the media professionals in Qatar. On this occasion Dr Goksu valued the fruitful relations with the media and stressed the importance of their unremitting efforts made during the coverage of the war on Gaza calling on them to keep up this momentum to help our brothers in Gaza, until hopefully this war comes to an end. The Iftar reception was attended by Gulf Times Editor-in-Chief Faisal Abdulhameed al-Mudahka, a number of editors from other publications, and media professionals.
MENAFN14032024000067011011ID1107980100
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.