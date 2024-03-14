Bulgaria Sends 100 Armored Personnel Carriers To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev has announced the successful dispatch of 100 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, marking a significant milestone in Bulgaria's support for Kyiv.

He announced this at a briefing on Thursday, Ukrinform reports, citing Novinite .

The operation to transport the armored vehicles commenced on January 29, with the first convoy of 30 wagons departing on March 7. Minister Tagarev praised the dedication of the 240 military personnel involved in the operation, which incurred costs exceeding BGN 170,000.

Acknowledging criticism regarding the delay in aid delivery, Tagarev defended the logistical complexities involved, suggesting that while a week could have been saved, further acceleration was unfeasible.

He also emphasized the importance of ongoing support for Ukraine, stressing that Bulgaria remains vigilant in monitoring the situation and maintaining preparedness in the face of regional challenges.

On July 21, the Bulgarian parliament voted to send about 100 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine along with weapons and spare parts.