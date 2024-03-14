National Carpet Museum To Display Clothing And Jewelry Of Turkic Peoples

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum invites you to enjoy an
exhibition on the Clothing and Jewellery Culture of the Turkic
Peoples on March 15.
Co-organized by the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the
Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, and the National Carpet Museum, the
event is timed to the 15th anniversary of the inscription of the
Novruz Festival in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible
.
On September 30, 2009, Novruz was included in the UNESCO List of
Intangible Cultural Heritage. On February 23, 2010, the UN declared
March 21 the International Day of Novruz.
The exposition will showcase traditional women's costumes and
jewellery from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Hungary,
Uzbekistan, Turkiye, and Turkmenistan.
The patterns and materials of these artworks aim to create a
rich perception of the unique national features, customs, and
traditions, as well as the natural and geographical conditions of
the habitat of the Turkic peoples and their mindset and
lifestyle.
The presented exhibits are preserved in the collections of the
Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, the Turkic Culture and Heritage
Foundation, the Association of Hungarian Folk Artists, and private
collector Virginija Morgan-Hayat's.
The exhibition, which runs until March 31, will be followed by a
master class and lecture.
Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than
14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.
Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is
beautiful inside and out.
The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled
carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including
international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.
In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant
contribution to popularising and promoting Azerbaijani carpet
weaving art.
In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a
beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the
Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.
The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet
Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection
of the museum's Shusha branch.
Moreover, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awards
for the fourth time in a row last year.
The award proves once again that the professional activity of
the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from
all over the world.
