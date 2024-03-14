Azerbaijan Increases Import Of Electric Cars

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan imported 191 electric cars in 2020, and the figure
increased to 3,191 in 2023, Azernews reports.
This was said by Elnur Bagirov, the deputy head of the
Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control State Service under the
Ministry of Economy, at the forum entitled "Impact of the
transition to the green economy on consumer behaviour and the
consumer market: challenges and prospects".
According to him, this means a 17-fold increase: "In 2020, the
number of cars driven by hybrid engines was 5,086, and in 2023, it
was 14,135. In other words, an increase of up to 3 times was
recorded."
