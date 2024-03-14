Explosion shakes FBI training building

(MENAFN) The FBI has initiated an investigation following an explosion at a training facility in southern California, resulting in several members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team being hospitalized. The incident occurred during a training session involving the sheriff’s bomb squad, according to Sgt. Frank Gonzalez.



The blast occurred shortly before 1PM at the facility located in a remote area of Irvine, south of Los Angeles. While the exact cause of the explosion remains unclear, authorities are actively probing the incident. At least 16 officers were hospitalized, with injuries ranging from superficial wounds to a non-life-threatening leg injury that will require surgery. Additionally, some officers reported experiencing dizziness.



The training facility serves as a venue for firearms training and assessment for both the FBI and local law enforcement agencies. Despite the severity of the explosion, no FBI personnel were harmed during the incident, as confirmed by agency spokesperson Laura Eimiller. Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the explosion are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

