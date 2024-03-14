Le Pen claims Macron ‘hijacked’ Russian-Ukraine war

(MENAFN) In a scathing rebuke against French President Emmanuel Macron, a prominent figure from the National Rally party, Marine Le Pen, has criticized the government's handling of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Le Pen's condemnation follows the passage of a 10-year security pact with Ukraine, which received overwhelming support from legislators, signaling France's commitment to bolstering ties with Kiev amid the ongoing crisis.



The non-binding vote, passed with a significant majority of 372 votes in favor, 99 against, and 148 abstentions, has ignited fierce debate within French political circles. While Macron's party framed the vote as an opportunity for his political opponents to take a clear stance on military aid to Ukraine, Le Pen denounced the move as a cynical attempt to exploit an international crisis for electoral gain.



In a fiery speech delivered in parliament, Le Pen accused the government of "hijacking, exploiting, and instrumentalizing" the Russia-Ukraine conflict to advance its short-term electoral agenda. She lamented the binary framing of the issue, wherein opposition to Macron's policies is equated with being pro-Russian, asserting that such oversimplification stifles nuanced debate and undermines democratic discourse.



Both Le Pen and left-wing politician Jean-Luc Melenchon have voiced reservations about Ukraine's potential accession to NATO and the EU, as well as opposing economic sanctions on Moscow and the provision of heavy weaponry to Kiev. Their positions diverge sharply from Macron's pro-Ukrainian stance, leading to heightened tensions and political maneuvering ahead of the upcoming European elections.



Recent polls indicate a significant lead for Le Pen's National Rally party over Macron's En Marche party, intensifying the rivalry between the two leaders. Macron has sought to portray Le Pen as sympathetic to Kremlin interests, leveraging her party's opposition to sanctions and military aid to Ukraine as evidence of her alleged pro-Russian stance.



However, National Rally spokesperson Haddad dismissed these accusations, emphasizing the party's longstanding opposition to interventionist policies and military escalation in Ukraine. He underscored the pragmatic approach of the National Rally, suggesting that alternative strategies could have prevented further escalation and fostered diplomatic resolution to the conflict.



The security pact, signed by Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the latter's visit to Paris, signifies France's commitment to supporting Ukraine's integration into Western institutions. With commitments ranging from military training to financial assistance, the pact aligns France with other European nations in bolstering Ukraine's defenses and consolidating its ties with the West.

MENAFN14032024000045015687ID1107976566