Polish Businesses Lose Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars Due To Border Blockade

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Polish companies doing business in Ukraine suffer hundreds of millions of dollars in losses due to the blockade of Ukraine's border by Polish farmers.

The relevant statement was made by Chairman of the Board of the International Association of Polish Entrepreneurs in Ukraine Szymon Waszczyn during a press conference at Ukraine Crisis Media Center, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“These are direct losses from undelivered goods and the inability to fulfill agreements by businesses on both sides. I cannot name a specific figure, but it is tens and hundreds of millions of dollars,” Waszczyn told.

Referring to the research data from the European Business Association, Waszczyn mentioned that each Polish company out of 44 surveyed in Ukraine had suffered an average of $700,000 in losses due to strikes on the Ukrainian-Polish border. This sum includes both direct losses and fines due to non-compliance with the contractual terms, namely incomplete shipments. The construction sector is most affected by the above.

“We cannot have confidence in the possibility of regular deliveries, so our relations with partners are at risk. Guarantees are needed, which entrepreneurs on both sides of the border are now unable to provide, unfortunately,” Waszczyn noted.

The International Association of Polish Entrepreneurs in Ukraine expressed hope that the parties would reach an agreement and the border blockade would be lifted by March 28, 2024. Polish entrepreneurs believe this would also have a positive effect on Ukraine's accession talks with the EU.

“We hope that a meeting between the ministers of agriculture of Ukraine and Poland, taking place next week, will contribute to resolving the misunderstandings between the two governments as well. I am convinced that all these actions are part of preparations for intergovernmental consultations, which will eventually take place again in Warsaw on March 28. Therefore, by this time, we must find a joint solution to the problem and meet the interests of entrepreneurs on both sides,” Member of the Board of the International Association of Polish Entrepreneurs in Ukraine Dariusz Górczyński added.

A reminder that Polish farmers have been holding protests at the border with Ukraine since February 9, 2024. The protesters demand that Poland ban agricultural imports from Ukraine and withdraw from the European Green Deal. During that period, five incidents occurred with Ukrainian agricultural products being deliberately spilled from railway cars and trucks.