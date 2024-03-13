WCA President Addresses Carbon Trading, Overcapacity Challenges And Technological Developments At General Assembly

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The World Cement Association (WCA) announces the outcomes of its 7th General Assembly, held on February 27th in London at the National Liberal Club.

Representatives from member organisations participated in the GA, both in-person and virtually, engaging in discussions on current activities, upcoming plans, and the election of new board members. The event concluded with a networking lunch, providing an opportunity for members to connect and exchange ideas.

The agenda featured a comprehensive outlook on the global cement industry presented by Mr Arnaud Pinatel, Partner at On Field Investment Research.

WCA President, Mr Wei Rushan, who is also the President and Executive Director of China National Building Materials Co. Ltd. (CNBM), delivered an address, discussing pressing industry issues such as carbon trading, overcapacity and key technological developments. Furthermore, he shared insights into the resilience of firms globally, highlighting their ability to navigate adversity and capitalise on opportunities in challenging times.

“Through our annual conferences and targeted meetings, WCA seeks to foster a dynamic platform that brings together experts, scholars, and leaders across diverse areas of our industry. These gatherings offer the opportunity to exchange valuable knowledge, experiences, and different perspectives. We are proud to continue supporting our members in pivotal areas such as energy conservation, carbon footprint reduction, quality enhancement, efficiency optimisation, and sustainable development, as we drive efforts to develop innovative and sustainable practices to achieve full decarbonisation in line with global targets,” said Wei Rushan, WCA President.

WCA members were pleased to elect two new Directors: Mr Mohamed Naciri, CIMAT/ CIMAF's General Managing Director and Mr Matias Cardarelli, PPC's Chief Executive Officer. Mr Cardarelli replaced Mr Roland van Wijnen who was previously PPC's representative on the Board of Directors from 2020. The WCA would like to thank Mr van Wijnen for his contributions.

In his report, Mr Ian Riley, CEO of WCA, reflected on the achievements of 2023 and outlined plans for the year ahead, notably highlighting the eagerly anticipated WCA Annual Conference scheduled for May in Nanjing, China. Mr Riley also encouraged members to participate in the 2024 WCA Awards, where outstanding contributions to the industry will be recognised.

“I am delighted to extend a warm welcome to Mohamed and Matias as they join the board of directors this year. With their decades of experience within the cement sector, we look forward to their valuable contributions and the future guidance they will offer to the organisation. The industry is adapting to the challenges that have emerged in the past few years, and many are seeing opportunities arising from these global shifts. It's great to see our members embracing the increased resources and platforms we are offering, to help ensure that everyone is equipping themselves as best as they can and remaining competitive during these turbulent times,” said Ian Riley, WCA CEO.

About the World Cement Association:

The World Cement Association is the original international cement association and represents the cement industry and its stakeholders. Corporate Members are cement producers and have equal rights regardless of size or nationality. WCA connects members across the world and provides practical help to improve competitiveness and sustainability.