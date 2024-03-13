Ukraine To Counter Russian Meddling In Moldova - Kuleba

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine condemns any attempts to involve Russia in solving Moldova's domestic political issues and will stand with the latter to prevent Russian interference.

This was stated by the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, who spoke a joint press conference with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, Nicu Popescu, in Kyiv, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We fully support the integrity of Moldova, we condemn any attempts to involve Russia in solving Moldova's domestic political issues," Kuleba said.

In his opinion, all the political games that the Kremlin is trying to play in Transnistria and Gagauzia are doomed to fail, but they "take a lot of energy and create additional risks."

"Here we will stand firmly side by side to prevent Russia's external interference in the internal affairs (of Moldova, - ed.)," the head of Ukrainian diplomacy assured.

He added that he had discussed the security situation in the region and in Ukraine with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, as well as joint steps with partners to restore peace and security.

"I'd like to publicly assure my colleague and all citizens of Moldova that Ukraine will continue to firmly defend not only its freedom and independence, but also the peace and tranquility in Moldova. Ukraine is interested in a strong democratic pro-European Moldova, and Moldova is also interested in the same Ukraine. Together we can help each other," the minister said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, at the February 28 Congress, the deputies of the unrecognized Transnistria appealed to the Federation Council and State Duma of Russia with a request to take measures to protect the region amid what they claimed was "increasing pressure from Moldova."

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, Nicu Popescu, stated that the Congress in Tiraspol was an element of hybrid warfare and an attempt to destabilize Moldova.

At a forum in Türkiye, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the Moldovan government was "following in Kyiv's footsteps."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova responded by saying that Russia has no right to lecture anyone about democracy.

Photo: X