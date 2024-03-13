'Digital Construction Management Solution Critical For Qatar's Economy'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Rapidly flourishing investments and projects forge Qatar's continued economic success in various sectors including the construction market.

Officials in the country noted that developing a digital construction management solution enables to mitigate risks on construction projects, enhances on-time and on-budget delivery of projects, and boosts overall efficiency, and resource utilization.

Speaking to The Peninsula in an interview, Abdulaziz Alsubaiey, Chairman, SkyStruct, remarked that this ensures steady economic growth, speeds up infrastructure development, and leads to a more resilient construction industry, which are critical components for Qatar's continued economic success.

SkyStruct, one of the leading Qatari ConTech companies that operates at the Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP), took part in the recent edition of the Web Summit Qatar 2024. He said“It provided us with a global platform to showcase our innovation, connect with investors, and innovators, and forge strategic partnerships. The exposure to emerging technologies and insights showcased by innovators and experts from around the world, particularly in Artificial Intelligence, and the various networking opportunities presented have positively impacted our business, enriched our perspective, and opened new avenues for growth.”

The official remarked that the company had a“productive year” working towards revitalising and contributing to the Qatari economy.

“We closed our pre-seed investment round, forged several key local and international partnerships, and introduced our cloud-based construction project management solution, encompassing several key modules including construction, labor force, inventory, and cost management modules. With our solution, we aim to address the prevalent challenges of budget and deadline overruns within the global construction sector-an issue that carries an annual cost exceeding $1.8 trillion,” Alsubaiey said.

In 2023, the firm ran successful pilots with six reputable organisations including developers, contractors, and consultants, and onboarding a prominent Real Estate Developer to manage a project using SkyStruct.

Elaborating on the total value of projects, which amounted to over QR100m, he said“We were excited to see projects begin to utilize and benefit from our solution, addressing bottlenecks and streamlining communication and operations with all project stakeholders, all on one centralized platform. Amongst our strategic partnerships was the Lean Construction Management Institute, focused on bringing the best lean management practices and sustainability management practices into our platform”

The Qatari ConTech firm centers its objectives on fostering and achieving sustainable goals in construction management by reducing resource waste, optimising project timelines, and enhancing resource management through a comprehensive digital platform.

“By leveraging our construction technology we aim to minimise the environmental impact of construction projects, by optimizing resources and reducing waste, aligning with Qatar's vision for sustainable development for 2030 and beyond. SkyStruct is committed to promoting long-term environmental responsibility and contributing to a more sustainable future for the construction industry,” Alsubaiey added.