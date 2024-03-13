Kuwait Oil Rises To USD 83.13 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait oil price rose by 75 cents to reach USD 83.13 per barrel on Tuesday vis a vis USD 82.38 pb on Monday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Wednesday. In international markets, forwards of the Brent crude edged down by 29 cents to settle at USD 81.92 pb, while those of the Intermediate West Texas crude moved down by 37 cents settling at USD 77.56 a barrel. (end) km

