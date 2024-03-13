Crowdfunding Market Report 2024-2032: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth And Forecast

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Crowdfunding Market Report by Type (P2P Lending, Equity Investment, Hybrid, Reward-based, and Others), End Use (Entrepreneurship, Social Cause, Movies and Theater, Real Estate, Music, Technology, Publishing, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “.The global crowdfunding market size reached US$ 16.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 42.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.26% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Crowdfunding Industry:

Cultural Shift Toward Investments:

The shift towards crowdfunding is fueled by a change in how people invest and support causes, with individuals increasingly seeking active involvement in the impact of their contributions. This trend aligns with the transparency and engagement offered by crowdfunding, facilitating direct communication between backers and creators. The growing interest in social entrepreneurship and corporate social responsibility has further encouraged support for projects with social, environmental, or community benefits. Crowdfunding platforms focusing on innovative, sustainable, or philanthropic initiatives are gaining popularity among backers driven by the desire to create a positive impact on society.

Rising Shift Toward Alternative Financing:

There is a growing dissatisfaction with traditional ways of obtaining funding, which can be biased or hindered by strict requirements and bureaucratic processes. Crowdfunding has emerged as an appealing alternative, providing a more inclusive and flexible funding option. This approach is attractive to a wide range of individuals and startups, especially those who do not meet the typical criteria for bank loans or venture capital due to factors like lack of collateral, industry experience, or business history. Crowdfunding not only offers these entities the needed funds but also validates their concepts through community backing, acting as a gauge for market interest in their product or service. By allowing entrepreneurs to sidestep conventional barriers, this grassroots funding model promotes a more diverse and innovative entrepreneurial environment.

Technological Advancements:

The internet's rapid expansion and digital technology advancements have greatly boosted the crowdfunding industry. Improved online platforms now enable entrepreneurs to present their projects globally, surpassing geographical constraints that once hindered fundraising efforts. The incorporation of secure payment gateways has simplified transactions, providing backers with a more confident means of supporting projects. Social media integration further enhances this by allowing creators to reach potential supporters through viral marketing campaigns, ultimately increasing the exposure of crowdfunding initiatives. These technological enhancements have democratized funding access, empowering a wide array of creators, innovators, and entrepreneurs to realize their visions without relying on conventional financing methods.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Crowdfunding Industry:



CircleUp Network Inc.

Crowdfunder Limited

Fundable LLC

Fundrise LLC

GoFundMe Inc.

Indiegogo Inc. Patreon Inc

Crowdfunding Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:





P2P Lending

Equity Investment

Hybrid

Reward-based Others

Based on the type, the market has been divided into P2P lending, equity investment, hybrid, reward-based, and others.

By End Use:



Entrepreneurship

Social Cause

Movies and Theater

Real Estate

Music

Technology

Publishing Others

On the basis of the end use, the market has been segmented into entrepreneurship, social cause, movies and theater, real estate, music, technology, publishing, and others.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Global Crowdfunding Market Trends:

The rise of crowdfunding has led to the emergence of numerous platforms catering to different niches and funding models. While reward-based crowdfunding remains popular, equity crowdfunding, debt crowdfunding, and donation-based crowdfunding have also gained momentum. This variety allows project creators to select the platform that best suits their funding objectives and audience. Equity crowdfunding, in particular, has become a major trend in the startup and entrepreneurial world, offering investors the chance to own stakes in early-stage companies and potentially earn financial gains. Governments worldwide have introduced regulations to support and oversee equity crowdfunding, contributing to its expansion.

