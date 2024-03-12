Army Chief, Iraqi Military Official Discuss Cooperation, Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Tuesday met with Assistant Chief of Staff of Iraqi Army Lit. Gen. Hamid Anad Halbousi.

The meeting centred on bolstering cooperation and coordination across various military domains. Both parties reviewed the latest regional and international developments, aiming to further the interests of their respective armed forces, as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra. Earlier in the day, a convoy of 36 trucks loaded with humanitarian and food supplies arrived from Iraq, destined for the Gaza Strip.

The Jordanian armed forces, in collaboration with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation, will oversee the delivery of this aid to the war-torn Strip. This initiative aims to alleviate the hardships endured by the residents of Gaza.



