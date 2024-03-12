(MENAFN- Mid-East) e& has been named a Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work Institute in recognition of the company's efforts to fostering a positive, supportive, and engaging work environment for its employees.

With a track record in pioneering next-generation innovations and driving positive changes for both employees and customers, e&'s Great Place to Work® certification stands as a natural progression in the Group's journey as a global tech-co, solidifying its position as a destination for exceptional minds and a true champion of a thriving workplace culture.

Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO, e&, said:“This recognition is a strong validation of the importance of people in e& and our continuous efforts to empower all our colleagues. Our exciting journey as a tech-co goes beyond embracing new technologies, it's about ensuring that every member of the e& family thrives. This certification signifies that we're on the right track, creating an environment where every employee feels valued, heard, and equipped to contribute meaningfully to our shared success.”

Ali Al Mansoori, Acting Group Chief HR Officer, e&, said:“At e&, our people are the pillars of our success. This recognition shows our dedication to prioritising employee happiness, well-being, and growth. We aim to attract top talent by introducing innovative strategies. As we grow, we'll keep raising the bar with new initiatives, ensuring e& stays a Great Place to Work®.”

As part of its ongoing initiatives to empower its workforce, e& has established a world-class AI competency hub, integrating top-tier internal AI talent with global AI leaders. The company is also focused on accelerating professional growth through leadership development initiatives like the e& Group Organisational Leadership Development (GOLD) Programme, the Women Leadership Programme, and License to Lead. Simultaneously, e& continues to promote diversity and inclusion, exemplified by the increased representation of women, People of Determination (PoD), youth, and individuals from diverse nationalities within the organisation.

In terms of ensuring employee wellness, last year, e& piloted a four-day workweek for employees across three departments in the UAE, becoming the first technology company in the country to embrace the global call for workplace flexibility. It also introduced a progressive 3:2 hybrid work model and revamped remote work policies tailored to support new parents. Additionally, the implementation of 'Green Fridays' for remote work contributed to the reduction in the company's carbon footprint while also enhancing employee well-being by easing commuting stress and fostering a better work-life balance.

The certification is grounded in genuine feedback from employees surveyed through the Trust IndexTM, an assessment encompassing five key dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

Notably, the survey revealed that a vast majority of e& employees proudly identify with the company, indicating a strong sense of belonging and loyalty. Additionally, they feel a surge of pride when reflecting on the company's achievements, highlighting a powerful shared sense of purpose and collective accomplishment. e&'s exceptional performance in these areas speaks volumes about their success in fostering a culture where employees feel safe, valued, and empowered.

