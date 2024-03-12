NBO, Talabat Collaborate To Offer Special 50% Discount During The Holy Month Of Ramadan

(MENAFN- Mid-East) As a testament to its commitment to its customers, National Bank of Oman (NBO) has partnered with Talabat to offer exclusive discounts, embracing the spirit of giving throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan until Eid. All customers with NBO Credit and Badeel Travel Cards can avail of a 50% discount on transactions made through the Talabat App for food and grocery orders. Valid throughout the month of Ramadan until the conclusion of Eid, this unique half-price deal underscores NBO's dedication to enriching customer experiences and delivering significant benefits.

Maha Al Raisi, Assistant General Manager and Head of Retail Products at NBO, said:“We, at National Bank of Oman, are deeply committed to the well-being of our customers. We believe in enhancing their experiences and sharing in the joy of special occasions. The Holy Month of Ramadan is a month of giving and compassion, and we are delighted to offer this special discount to our customers. Our partnership with Talabat is a gesture of gratitude, aiming to extend meaningful savings and added joy to our customers as they celebrate this sacred time. We encourage all our existing and new customers to take advantage of this limited-time offer, available until the conclusion of Eid. NBO credit cards also help our customers save every time they shop, with cashback in form of rewards & NBO offers. Also they can enjoy complementary chauffer service to and from airport, lounge access, 50% discount on Vox cinema and many such offers.”

Customers using NBO Credit and Badeel Travel Cards can enjoy a generous 50% price slash on their transactions made through the Talabat App during the month of Ramadan. Each customer is eligible for a maximum of 3 transactions throughout the offer period, spanning until the end of Eid. A maximum discount of OMR 4 per transaction ensures significant savings for users. To avail of this offer, customers must save their NBO Credit or Badeel Travel Card on the Talabat app.

As people come together to celebrate Ramadhan, this collaboration between NBO and Talabat aims to add joy to the festive season by making food and grocery orders more affordable for all. Comprehensive details on NBO's accounts, products, and exclusive offers are accessible at , directly through the NBO Call Centre, or via the user-friendly NBO App.

Talabat is a leading online food and grocery delivery platform in the region, connecting customers with a wide range of local restaurants and stores. Known for its convenience and reliability, Talabat is committed to enhancing the dining and shopping experiences of its users