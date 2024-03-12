Investornewsbreaks Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) Partners With Nation's First Community College To Expand Workforce Development

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) , a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, is partnering with Jolliet Junior College (“JJC”) in a collaborative effort to expand workforce development. According to the announcement, the five-year agreement is designed to support JJC in growing its educational reach and capabilities and driving economic impact. JJC was the first community college in the United States, and for more than a century, the institution has focused on offering an affordable, quality education. The college is committed to building meaningful connections and meeting the educational needs of the surrounding community and workforce.“JJC is our fourth announced win since launching our no setup-fee offer,” said Amesite CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry in the press release.“We aim to generate significant revenue through partnerships like this, all over the country.”
About Amesite Inc.
Amesite is an edtech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence ("AI")-driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multibillion-dollar online learning markets in business and education.
.
