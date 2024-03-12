ADCB - Egypt Announces New Board Of Directors For 2028 Vision

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank – Egypt (ADCB – Egypt) has revealed its new Board of Directors after getting approval from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) in its annual general assembly meeting.

The new Board consists of a diverse team of experts from different fields and countries, who will support ADCB – Egypt's growth and align with its strategic plans that started with the Bank's rebranding in 2020. The Board members have extensive experience in banking, management, law, and investment, and they are dedicated to leading the Bank towards its 2028 vision while following regulatory standards and international best practices.

The Board also follows governance and sustainability principles, ensuring strong oversight, protecting shareholders' rights, maintaining the Bank's reputation, and creating value for all stakeholders, such as customers, employees, and society.

The new Board promotes inclusivity, as it includes two female directors in line with CBE regulations and national initiatives for gender diversity and empowerment. Moreover, the Board has two independent non-executive members who guarantee impartial decision-making and management processes as required by CBE guidelines.

The new Board of Directors of ADCB Egypt are Mohamed Dhaen Mahasoon Alhamli, Chairperson of the Board (non-executive); Ihab ElSewerky, Managing Director and CEO (executive); Hisham Abbas, board member (executive); Robert Muller, board member (non-executive); Ludovic Nobili, board member (non-executive); Abdulaziz Almoosa – Board Member (Non-Executive), Sundar Parthasarathy – Board Member (non-executive); Ingy Badawy, board member (independent and non-executive); and Merit Salama Naguib Alsayed, board member (independent and non-executive).