Assam Rifles Seize Drugs, Walkie-Talkie Sets In Mizoram

(MENAFN- IANS) Aizawl, March 12 (IANS) The Assam Rifles, in two separate raids in Mizoram, recovered heroin valued at Rs 1.27 crore and 175 sets of walkie-talkies and apprehended five people, including a Myanmar national, officials said on Tuesday.

Assam Rifles sources said that acting on secret information, troopers recovered heroin, being carried in 14 soap cases, from the possession of three drug peddlers, including the Myanmar national, at Siahtla (Bualpui Road) in Siaha district on Monday night.

In another operation, it recovered ganja (marijuana) valued at Rs 10 lakh from Champhai district on Monday.

Force personnel recovered a huge cache of war-like stores, including the 175 walkie-talkie sets, worth Rs 26 lakh, from Siaha (New Colony), while they were being transported to the India-Myanmar border area by two persons to smuggle into the neighbouring country.

The five apprehended persons and recoveries were handed over to Siaha Police Station for further investigation. In these operations, officials of the Excise and Narcotics Department and Mizoram Police personnel accompanied the Assam Rifles troopers.