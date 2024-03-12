(MENAFN) In a scathing critique of Western nations, Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin declared that countries supporting the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States would forfeit their status as states governed by the rule of law. Expressing his views in a Telegram post on Monday, Volodin pointed to what he sees as a glaring example of dishonesty, double standards, and malice emanating from Washington, London, and Brussels in the case of Assange.



Currently in his fifth year of confinement in the high-security Belmarsh prison in London without having been convicted of any crime, Assange faces the prospect of a 175-year prison sentence in the United States His alleged offense lies in publishing documents via WikiLeaks that exposed purportedly illegal actions by the United States in Afghanistan, Iraq, Guantanamo Bay, and other locations. These documents were leaked to him by former United States soldier Chelsea Manning.



Volodin, in his post, emphasized that the published records and documents unveiled Washington's involvement in coups and the initiation of wars. He highlighted the revelations that the United States National Security Agency (NSA) had reportedly wiretapped several European heads of state, including former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.



The Russian parliamentary leader argued that Assange had "exposed Washington's crimes" and that the powerful nation could not tolerate dissent, choosing to eliminate those who challenged its actions. Volodin suggested that had Assange's revelations implicated Russia or China instead of the United States, he would have been hailed as a "fighter for truth and freedom."



Critically, Volodin underscored the injustice of Assange's prolonged detention in a high-security prison without proven guilt, deeming it nothing short of a scandal. The Russian leader's comments bring attention to the broader implications of Assange's case, challenging the principles of justice, freedom of information, and the rule of law that are often championed by Western democracies. As the legal battle surrounding Assange continues, Volodin's condemnation adds a geopolitical dimension to the ongoing debate about the limits of state power, press freedom, and the protection of whistleblowers.

