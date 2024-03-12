Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Size, Share, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Report by Type (Digital Relay, Voltage Regulator, Protection Relay, Circuit Breaker, Load Tap Changer, Recloser Controller, Capacitor Bank Switch, and Others), End Use Industry (Automotive, Healthcare, Oil and Gas, Petrochemical, Chemical, Food and Beverages, Energy and Power, Waste and Wastewater Treatment, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global intelligent electronic devices market size reached US$ 12.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 24.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Intelligent Electronic Devices Industry:

Increasing Demand for Grid Automation:

The global Intelligent Electronic Devices (IED) market is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the increased demand for grid automation in the energy sector. As utilities strive to enhance the efficiency and reliability of electricity distribution, the adoption of IEDs for monitoring, control, and protection purposes becomes crucial. This trend is expanding the market size and solidifying the market share of IEDs in smart grid technologies. Market analysis indicates a positive market outlook, with the ongoing transition towards renewable energy sources and the need for advanced grid infrastructure further fueling market growth and innovation in the sector.

Advancements in Communication Technologies:

The integration of advanced communication technologies into IEDs is a key factor propelling the market. The ability of IEDs to communicate and operate in conjunction with other devices over a network enhances the efficiency of power systems management. This interoperability is crucial for the development of smart grids and industrial automation, driving market growth. Additionally, the market trends towards the Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) communication technologies are increasing the utility and application areas of IEDs, thereby enhancing market share and encouraging continuous innovation. Market analysis forecasts a sustained growth trajectory, supported by technological advancements and the increasing adoption of smart technologies across various industries.

Regulatory Support and Environmental Concerns:

Environmental concerns and regulatory support for energy efficiency and emission reductions play a significant role in driving the intelligent electronic devices market. Moreover, governments worldwide are implementing regulations and providing incentives for the adoption of smart grid technologies, including IEDs, to enhance energy efficiency and integrate renewable energy sources. This regulatory environment is conducive to market growth, encouraging investments in smart infrastructure and the adoption of IEDs in both developed and emerging economies. The market outlook remains optimistic, with environmental sustainability and regulatory frameworks expected to continue driving innovation, market size, and market share in the IED sector.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Industry:



ABB Ltd.

Black & Veatch Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (Avantha Group)

Eaton Corporation Inc

Honeywell International Inc

Landis Gyr Inc.

Open Systems International Inc.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

S & C Electric Company

Schneider Electric S.E.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Toshiba Corporation Trilliant Networks Inc

Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:



Digital Relay

Voltage Regulator

Protection Relay

Circuit Breaker

Load Tap Changer

Recloser Controller

Capacitor Bank Switch Others

On the basis of type, the market has been divided into digital relay, voltage regulator, protection relay, circuit breaker, load tap changer, recloser controller, capacitor bank switch, and others.

Breakup by End Use Industry:



Automotive

Healthcare

Oil and Gas

Petrochemical

Chemical

Food and Beverages

Energy and Power

Waste and Wastewater Treatment Others

On the basis of end use industry, the market has been divided into automotive, healthcare, oil and gas, petrochemical, chemical, food and beverages, energy and power, waste and wastewater treatment, and others.

Regional Insights:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

On the basis of region, the market has been divided into North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others); and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Trends:

The Intelligent Electronic Devices (IED) market is being propelled by several key trends, notably the rising emphasis on cybersecurity in the energy sector. As grid modernization efforts continue, the need to protect critical infrastructure from cyber threats has become paramount, driving demand for advanced IEDs with enhanced security features.

Furthermore, the trend towards decentralized energy sources, such as solar and wind, necessitates sophisticated monitoring and control devices to manage the variability of renewable energy efficiently. Additionally, the digitalization of power networks, aimed at improving operational efficiency and reliability, is fostering the adoption of IEDs equipped with analytics and data management capabilities, further stimulating market growth.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

