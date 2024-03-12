Khadija Palac.. Architectural Marvel In Algeria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Malek Raddad

ALGIERS, March 12 (KUNA) -- The Palace of Princess Khadija considered to be one of the Ottoman civilization historical monuments in Algeria for its strategic location overlooking the waterfront.

In 1570, Yahya Rais -- a naval officer in the Algerian navy -- constructed the palace.

Later in 1792, Minister of Finance Hassan Khaznadji -- treasurer to Dayi Mohamed Ben Othman, purchased several buildings surrounding the palace incorporated them into the palace, renovated and adorned it then presented it to his daughter Khadija.

The palace consist of three different floors, the ground leads to small alleys with marble decorations, the other floors contain the Sultan's residence and set of rooms for sleeping or relaxing, some of which used to be Turkish Baths.

Following the French occupation of Algeria in 1830, the palace became the headquarters of the first French municipality in Algeria, as it beauty attracted King Napoleon III and his wife that both made it their residence in 1860 whenever they visit the country.

After Algeria gained independence in 1960, the palace was repurposed into a museum, displaying traditional arts.

By 1987, it was established as National Museum of Popular Arts and Traditions that depict the Algerian society across the nation, all in effort to preserve this culture heritage and legacy. (end)

mr













MENAFN12032024000071011013ID1107965625