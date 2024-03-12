Russian Bomb Hits Apartment Block In Kupiansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops dropped an aerial bomb on a high-rise residential building in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.

This was reported on Telegram by the State Emergency Service , Ukrinform saw.

"Overnight March 12, enemy aviation dropped a gliding bomb on a residential area of Kupiansk. As a result of the impact, a five-storey residential building was destroyed," the report states.

At the same time, it is clarified that as a result of the explosion, several ignition sources emerged. Four apartments went ablaze. The fire engulfed the area of 150 square meters.

Dnipro municipal authorities donate over 230 FPV drones to Army

As of 04:15, the fire has been extinguished. The rescuers examined the damaged building where no casualties were reported.

As reported earlier with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, 72 combat clashes took place during the past day. In total, the enemy launched eight missile strikes, 114 airstrikes, and 107 rocket salvos.

Photo: SESU