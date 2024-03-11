'Diplomat For A Day' Initiative Empowers Women In Diplomacy, International Affairs

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In celebration of International Women's Day, women leaders representing nine embassies and international organisations in Qatar convened for the fifth consecutive year to host the 'Diplomat for a Day' (DFAD) programme.

This initiative paired 20 young women from Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) with senior women diplomats and officials to gain first-hand insight into the realm of diplomacy and international affairs.

US deputy chief of mission, Natalie Baker, praised the programme, saying:“The Diplomat for a Day programme is a fantastic initiative highlighting the critical role of women in promoting peace and security. It gives me hope for the future to see such talented and driven individuals, including numerous Qatari women, who will undoubtedly make a significant impact in their chosen fields and in advancing Qatar's National Development Strategy and National Vision 2030.”

US Embassy Doha hosted a tea reception on March 7, providing a platform for students to network and interact with women leaders from around Qatar. Attendees included participating GU-Q students and women diplomats from nine embassies and international organisations, Qatari partners, and prominent figures from the Qatari media, education, business, and cultural sectors.

Reflecting on her experience shadowing, GU-Q student Moza al-Kaabi said:“My options post-graduation were wide, but now they are even wider after seeing how influential the women in the field are. I don't have to have everything figured out right now I have time to join the Foreign Service. The possibilities are even bigger than what I imagined.”

Ambassador of Canada Isabelle Martin, who served as the official 2024 DFAD programme co-ordinator on behalf of all participating missions, added:“Diplomat for a Day is an opportunity to demonstrate the power of investing in women. From education to diplomacy to entrepreneurship, supporting women benefits everyone! Gender equality builds healthier, more prosperous, and more inclusive communities.”

MENAFN11032024000067011011ID1107964285