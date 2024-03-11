PM Modi To Flag Off 3Rd Vande Bharat Train In Odisha

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, March 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will flag off the third Vande Bharat express train in Odisha, which will operate from Bhubaneswar to Visakhapatnam.

This train will run six days a week except Saturdays.

Speaking to mediapersons, East Coast Railway Additional General Manager, Mohesh Kumar Behera, said on Monday that Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate several other infrastructure projects in the state on Tuesday.

He noted that the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate 274 railway projects in Odisha on Tuesday.

These projects includes 162 electronic interlocking systems, 41 One Station One Product (OSOP) stalls, 50 solar power stations, five goods sheds, nine new line, doubling and third line projects, four auto signalling systems, one GatiSakthi terminal, one Jan Aushadhi Kendra and one railway coach restaurant.

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate various railway projects worth more than Rs 85,000 crore across the country, including various projects in Odisha.