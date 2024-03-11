UK Student Visa: New Policy Changes Will Hardly Affect International Students, British Council Explains Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The United Kingdom introduced massive changes in the visa rules, including student visas, which left everyone guessing how it would impact the immigrants. Though many have opined 'it is a wait and watch' situation, experts from the British Council said 'impact of this change is comparatively limited'. Here's all you need to know.

What are the changes in the student visa rule in the UK?

Recently, the UK introduced a rule in the student visa policy. From January 2024, international students enrolled in postgraduate research programmes won't be able to bring their dependents and family members to the country. However, the rule does not apply to Master of Research (MRes) and Doctorate programmes students.

How can it affect international students?However, Rittika Chanda Parruck MBE, Director of Education India, British Council, cited that it would hardly have any impact.

“The majority of UK postgraduate programmes are relatively short-term, typically lasting around a year. Therefore, the impact of this change is comparatively limited compared to study durations in other major international education destinations. Consequently, it does not significantly alter the overall educational experience or opportunities available in the UK.”She further added,“This policy adjustment does not impact alternative visa routes such as the Graduate Route, Young Professionals Scheme, visit visas, or Skilled Work visas, ensuring students have other avenues available. Undergraduate students are not permitted to bring dependants, and this has not changed.”The alteration in the dependent visa policy is widely misconstrued and impacts only a portion of international students and programmes, with built-in exemptions for specific student categories, she told LiveMint UK remains an attractive destination driven by the quality of its top-ranking universities, and cutting-edge research facilities. The number of Indian students studying in the UK has shown a consistent upward trend. In 2023, Indians maintained their position as one of the most common nationalities, with 133,237 study visas issued.



