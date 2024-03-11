QOC Secretary General Meets FIVB General Director

Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) Secretary General Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain held a meeting with the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) General Director Fabio Azevedo, who is currently visiting the country. The meeting reviewed aspects of sports cooperation and ways to enhance and develop them in the upcoming stage. The meeting was also attended by the Qatar Volleyball Association President Ali Ghanim Al Kuwari and Director of the QOC Marketing and International Cooperation Sector Sheikha Asma Al Thani.

