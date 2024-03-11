Maha Cabinet Clears Rs 67.14 Cr For Land Acquisition For Construction Of State Guesthouse In Ayodhya

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Maharashtra Cabinet on Monday cleared Rs 67.14 crore for land acquisition for the construction of the state guesthouse in Ayodhya.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who also holds Planning and Finance Departments, in the interim budget for 2024-25 had announced the construction of Maharashtra State Guesthouse in Ayodhya and Srinagar.

The government has already finalised a 9,420.55 sq mt plot in Greenfield Township Shahnevajpur Majha in Ayodhya. The guesthouse will be for the benefit of the devotees and tourists from Maharashtra visiting Ayodhya to have a darshan at the Ram Temple.

As per the report submitted by the nodal officer appointed by the Public Works Department, the proposed land is quite suitable for the construction of the government guesthouse and its purchase will be done shortly.

The plot is priced at Rs 67.14 crore (Rs 60,261.60 per sq mt).

The government will shell out the money towards land purchase from the budgetary provision. The government initially will have to pay Rs 6 crore as token money for the demarcation of the land.

The proposed land is 7.5 km away from the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Temple and about 15 km away from the Sarayu River.

Public Works Department said that the land is strategically located as the NH 27 Gorakhpur Lucknow passes from 0.25 km while Ayodhya railway station is 4.5 km away.

The Maharshi Valmiki International Airport is just 11.5 km from the proposed land earmarked for the Maharashtra Sadan.

The MahaYuti government's move is important especially when the ruling partners BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP want to cash in on the opening of Ram Temple in January this year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.