Weight Loss Market Size, Share Worth US$ 544.7 Billion By 2032 At A 7.89% CAGR

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Weight Loss Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global weight loss market size reached US$ 275.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 544.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.89% during 2024-2032.

Weight loss is the reduction of overall body mass achieved by decreasing water, muscle, and fat content. It involves reducing calorie intake regardless of carbohydrate, fat, and protein proportions. This can be achieved through dietary management plans, medications, fitness routines, training programs, and surgical procedures like gastric bypass. Weight loss benefits include stroke prevention, enhanced mobility, reduced joint pain, improved insulin sensitivity, and lowered cancer risk. These practices are commonly conducted in fitness centers, health clubs, surgical clinics, and online programs worldwide.

Weight Loss Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is fueled by rising instances of chronic conditions like high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disorders (CVDs). Additionally, busy lifestyles, lack of physical activity, and poor dietary habits are driving the demand for weight loss programs and healthier eating. Weight management aids individuals in achieving optimal body mass index (BMI), enhancing sleep quality, boosting energy levels, and improving mental well-being. Government initiatives promoting wellness, including yoga and exercise programs, further contribute to market growth. Moreover, there's a trend towards natural weight loss solutions over invasive surgeries, amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted a global focus on immunity and health, propelling the market forward.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Diet:



Supplements

Meals Beverages

Breakup by Equipment Type:



Fitness Equipment



Cardiovascular Equipment



Strength Training Equipment

Others

Surgical Equipment



Minimally Invasive/ Bariatric Equipment Non-Invasive Equipment

Breakup by Service:



Fitness Centers and Health Clubs

Consulting Service

Surgical Clinics

Online Weight Loss Programs Others

Breakup by Gender:



Men Women

Breakup by Age Group:



Below 15 Years

15 to 30 Years

31 to 60 Years Above 60 Years

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Brunswick Naturopathy

Gold's Gym International Inc.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Jenny Craig Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson Health Tech. Co. Ltd.

Kellogg Company

Medtronic plc

Nutrisystem Inc.

TECHNOGYM S.p.A

The Simply Good Foods Company WW International Inc.

