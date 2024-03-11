Miss Ukraine frenzies at Russian beauty pageant victor

(MENAFN) In a sensational turn of events, the Miss Europe 2024 beauty pageant held in Lebanon last month has become embroiled in controversy, with Miss Ukraine, Melena Melnichuk, accusing the Russian winner, Roza Gadieva, of allegedly "buying" her way to victory. The dispute has unfolded on social media, where Melnichuk made several Instagram posts detailing her grievances and claiming she was bullied during the competition.



Melnichuk alleges that she was subjected to intentional provocation by both Gadieva and the event organizers. The Ukrainian contestant claims to have been coerced into taking pictures with the Russian participant, threatened, and compelled to wear similar dresses. After Gadieva secured the top spot, Melnichuk accused her of paying off the judges to secure victory, while she herself received no prizes and did not place in the top three.



Miss Belarus, Irina Maksimovich, who clinched the third position in the competition, has defended Gadieva against the accusations. In a post-award ceremony bus ride, Maksimovich confronted Melnichuk for her Instagram posts and accusations against fellow contestants. A video captured Maksimovich questioning Melnichuk's focus on a beauty contest amidst a war, emphasizing the broader context surrounding the competition.



Following the confrontation, Melnichuk took to Instagram again, claiming that both the Russian and Belarusian contestants had allegedly purchased their placings for EUR20,000 (USD21,600) and EUR5,000 (USD5,400), respectively. The accusations have intensified the controversy surrounding the beauty pageant, highlighting the tensions and disputes among contestants from different countries.



The incident brings attention to the challenges and rivalries that can emerge in international beauty pageants, reflecting the broader dynamics at play in geopolitical relations. As the accusations continue to unfold on social media platforms, the Miss Europe 2024 competition has become a focal point for discussions on fairness, transparency, and ethical standards in beauty pageants. The controversy underscores the need for robust measures to address disputes and maintain the integrity of such competitions in the future.



