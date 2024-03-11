MBSC Signs MoU with the Saudi Press Agency During Human Capability Initiative Conference

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Riyadh 10, March, 2023: Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC), the Kingdom’s world-class business school, announced a new partnership with the Saudi Press Agency during the Human Capability Initiative conference that was held on February 28th and 29th, under the patronage His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of Human Capability Development Program Committee.



The agreement between MBSC and the Saudi Press Agency was signed by Dr. Zeger Degraeve, Dean of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship, and Dr. Fahd bin Hassan Al Aqran, President of the Saudi Press Agency. This partnership will contribute to enhancing the skills of workers in the media field in Saudi Arabia through exclusive training and development programs designed by the college, aiming to enhance the readiness of the workforce for the changing future of work and the necessity of maintaining continuous lifelong learning.



Dr. Zeger Degraeve, Dean of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with the Saudi Press Agency, a forward-thinking entity committed to shaping a bright future for Saudi Arabia, which aligns with our commitment to drive modernization. We work towards providing world-class business education with the latest tools to contribute to the kingdom’s prosperous future. In addition to supporting Vision 2030 through the development of entrepreneurial activities, a mission we wholeheartedly embrace.”



Dr. Fahd bin Hassan Al Aqran, President of the Saudi Press Agency: “We, at the Saudi Press Agency, are pleased to partner with the Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship, as we share many strategic goals. Together, we will work to implement media training programs aimed at enhancing the skills of workers in the media field in the Kingdom.”



Situated in King Abdullah Economic City, a contemporary urban centre that provides an unparalleled modern environment for both students and faculty. MBSC offers world-class education from Saudi Arabia for Saudi Arabia in both King Abdullah Economic City in Jeddah and Riyadh, delivering practical, pragmatic, hands-on experiential learning to develop a new generation of transformative leaders.







