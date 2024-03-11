Under 25 Summit 2024 Wraps Up Showcasing Vibrant Spirit Of Today's Youth

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 11 (IANSlife) To solidify the status of the world's leading youth festival, the historic Jayamahal Palace in Bangalore witnessed the 9th edition of the much-anticipated Under 25 Summit 2024. The extraordinary event brought together a diverse assembly of students, creators, performers, and thought leaders, celebrating the limitless potential of the youth.

Anto Philip, CEO, and Co-Founder of Under 25 Universe highlighted,“We gave it our all and wore our heart on our sleeves as we built this year's summit. It was truly homecoming in more ways than one, coming back to Jayamahal Palace felt special and none of this would have been possible without our student crew and the lovely team that worked tirelessly to make sure no one left the festival ground without a smile.”

The first day of the summit, on March 9th, lived up to its stellar reputation with a star-studded lineup of speakers and performers. Renowned personalities such as Vikrant Massey, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Babil Khan, Nikhil Kamath, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Tanmay Bhat, and Kenny Sebastian graced the stage, captivating the audience with their insights and experiences. The day also witnessed stellar musical performances by Brodha V, No Treble, and Shubham Roy.

Vikrant Massey, Actor, shared,“Kya mahaul hai! The Under 25 Summit is an event like nothing I've seen for youth. The fact that it is also put together by students is a heartening testimony to those whose hands the future of the country lies in.”

The second day, on March 10th, continued the excitement with engaging activities, discussions, and memorable performances. Eminent personalities like Saba Azad, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Niharika NM, and Ankush Bahuguna, presided over various talks at the event. The day concluded with an electrifying drone show and a captivating performance by Ritviz.

Babil Khan, Actor, emphasized,“It is important to understand why the Under 25 Summit is important for our youth; it is because as we try to find our way through the burden of excessive information and external validation, our yearning for the expression of our individuality is drastically increasing. Under 25 Summit allows us to step out of those boxes and be involved in an energy that motivates us to create, innovate, inspire, and be inspired. To let our guards down and finally FEEL! I am honored to have been a small part of this beautiful and essential venture.”

With multiple successful editions under its belt, the summit stands as one of India's most triumphant edutainment IPs, having welcomed over 100,000 students! With top-tier curation, the Summit brings together different fields through inspiring speaker sessions, talent discovery opportunities, enriching workshops, engaging panel discussions, and interactive experience zones, promising a great experience for all attendees.

"At the Under 25 Summit 2024, the energy was electric. Ideas exchanged, opinions voiced, and electrifying performances showcased the vibrant spirit of today's youth. With each passing year, the summit grows more impactful, drawing a larger crowd and sparking greater anticipation. This event embodies the active participation, creativity, and enthusiasm of our youth, paving the way for a promising future driven by their energy and ideas," concludes Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and Group CEO of Collective Artists Network.

