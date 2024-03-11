(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Costa Rica Promotes 412 Megawatts of Solar, Wind and Biomass Projects with an Investment of $539 Million ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Air France flights to Costa Rica Travel What Precautions to Take if Your Rafting in a River With Crocodiles Travel Ultra-Luxury Cruise Travels Through the Costa Rican Pacific Travel Wellness Tourism: What It Is and What Are Its Characteristics Travel Costa Rica Consolidates Its Tourism Plan as a“State Policy” and Places Sustainability as a“Necessity”

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle You Are Invited to Participate in the Ángela Acuña Braun National Award for Gender Equality and Equity in Costa Rica Culture & Lifestyle San Pedro De Santa Cruz Will Have Communal Festivities After 10 Years of Absence Culture & Lifestyle Foreigners From 116 Countries Are Already Naturalized As Costa Ricans (Learn About The Requirements And Benefits) Culture & Lifestyle The 10 careers with the Most Modest Salaries in Costa Rica Local News First Biennial of Light Art in Costa Rica Brings Together 51 Artists: Here Are the Details

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Local News Updated: March 10, 2024 Costa Rica Promotes 412 Megawatts of Solar, Wind and Biomass Projects with an Investment of $539 Million

To cover demand needs and climate effects

By TCRN STAFF March 10, 202420 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadReal Estate TCRN STAFF - March 8, 2024Online Real Estate Auction:“Alma de la Selva” – A Majestic Costa Rican Property Local News TCRN STAFF - March 8, 2024“Basketball Booms: NBA's Impact on Costa Rican Culture & Betting Trends” Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF - March 8, 2024You Are Invited to Participate in the Ángela Acuña Braun National Award for Gender Equality and Equity in Costa Rica TCRN STAFF Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that's important to people. We're Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can't do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

The Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) promotes the construction of electricity generation projects with solar, wind and biomass resources, which will come into operation in the next two years. The plants will add 412 megawatts of capacity, and will have an estimated investment of $539 million.

In total, the solar plants will contribute 270 megawatts, while the wind plants 122 megawatts and the biomass plants 20 megawatts (see table). They will be developed by ICE, public-private alliances and in accordance with Law 7200. The process to allocate the first private blocks was resumed in March and is underway.

“This aggressive plan for new incorporations is possible in part because ICE was freed from the investment ceiling to which the Fiscal Rule subjected it. The new plants will strengthen the diversity of the matrix, to reduce the use of thermal backup in summer and consolidate our global leadership,” said Marco Acuña, president of Grupo ICE.

For his part, Franz Tattenbach, Minister of Environment and Energy, stated that“Costa Rica is betting on solar energy for the first time. With the measure, in a forward-looking manner, this Administration responds to the present and future effects of El Niño, especially those that cause meteorological and hydrological droughts. In parallel, months ago, we published a Decree to encourage the contracting of energy produced with biomass.”

To the solar and wind plants (repowering of Tejona, in Tilarán) owned by ICE, in the coming years the contribution of firm energy will be added with the Borinquen Geothermal Projects I (2027) and II (2032), in Liberia, and capacity regulation with the Fourth Cliff Hydroelectric Plant (2030), in Siquirres.

In the following months, the Institute will publish new tenders aimed at the private sector to contract more solar and wind capacity, until completing the installed capacity allowed by the Law.-