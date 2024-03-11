Deputy Amir Exchanges Ramadan Greetings With Deputy Presidents Of Arab, Islamic Countries

Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani exchanged cables of congratulations with Their Excellencies heads of governments of Arab and Islamic countries, on the occasion of the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.