OIC Secretary-General Congratulates Member States on the Advent of the Blessed Month of Ramadan1445AH

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 10 March 2024



Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, extended warm congratulations and felicitations to the Muslim Ummah on the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan 1445AH. The Secretary-General congratulated the OIC host country, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister HRH Prince Mohamed Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and all leaders of the OIC Member States and the entire Muslims on the occasion of the month of goodness and blessings.



Mr Taha prayed to the almighty Allah to send forth His blessings and security on the Muslim Ummah, in this generous month, leading to the end of crises and conflicts in the length and breadth of the Muslim world. The Secretary-General highlighted the OIC’s grave concern as it diligently follows the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip languishing under starvation, blockade, and bombardment by Israeli occupation forces, making the current conditions difficult for women, children, and the elderly.



The Secretary-General expressed his wish that Allah would grant victory and support to the Palestinian people and liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque from the Clutches of Israeli occupation; that He would make Ramadan a definitive turning point bringing hope for a ceasefire and ending all the war against the Palestinian people; and that He would return stability to Sudan and let security and harmony spread in the Muslim communities in non-OIC Member States, thus contributing to strengthening and deepening societal peace and international security.



The Secretary-General emphasized that, in addition to being the month of fasting and night prayers for the entire Muslims, Ramadan is also an opportunity to practice values of goodness, mercy, and mutual support, nurturing the soul and spreading the spirit of peace. He urged that hands of support should be lent to the needy and those in difficult conditions in refugee and displacement camps.





