Special Operations Forces Sniper Shoots Down Enemy ZALA Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A sniper from the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has shot down Russia's ZALA reconnaissance UAV.

According to Ukrinform, the Special Operations Forces command reported this on Facebook.

In one of the operational zones, the Special Forces operators spotted a Russian drone in the air, which was reconnoitering the area.

“The sniper confirmed his qualifications, the UAV became a trophy of the Special Forces and will be further studied by specialists," the command said.

Photo: zala-aero