Pakistan's President Zardari Takes Oath

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Pakistan's newly-elected President Asif Ali Zardari took the
oath of office on Sunday, becoming the first-ever civilian to serve
a second term in the country's highest yet symbolic office, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.
Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa administered the oath of
office to Zardari during a ceremony at the Presidency in the
capital Islamabad.
The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the
three armed services chiefs, Zardari's son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,
who was foreign minister in the coalition government until last
year and also the chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP),
and others.
He previously served as president from 2008 to 2013 under his
own party's government.
Zardari, 68, co-chairman of the center-left PPP, was elected the
country's 14th president for a five-year term on Saturday by
lawmakers from the National Assembly as well as four provincial
assemblies.
The widower of two-time Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and the
ruling coalition's candidate, Zardari convincingly defeated Mahmood
Khan Achakzai, a veteran politician from southwestern Balochistan
province, and a candidate of the opposition Sunni Ittehad Council,
a religiopolitical group that has also been joined by lawmakers
from jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
(PTI) party.
