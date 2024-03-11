Rain, Snowfall Likely From Today In J&K

“On March 11-12 there is a possibility of light rain/ snow at a few places. On March 13, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at widespread places,” the MeT office said in its daily bulletin.

The MeT office added that from March 14, there was a possibility of light rain and snow at a few places.“From March 15-18, generally dry weather is expected,” the bulletin said, and advised people not to venture in avalanche-prone areas. The farmers were advised to resume farming.

An independent weather forecaster from Kashmir also said that two Western Disturbances in quick succession are going to affect Jammu and Kashmir over the next 5 days.“With the wet forecast, a significant dip is very likely in day

temperatures,” he said.

“Gusty winds and thundering/ lightning

is expected in plains of J&K during the period.”

Barring Gulmarg, the night temperature was recorded below normal in all stations of the Kashmir Valley on Sunday.

Srinagar had a low of 2.2C against 2.1C recorded during the intervening nights of Saturday and Sunday. It was 1.1C below normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Qazigund on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in south Kashmir recorded a low of 1.4C, while Kokernag settled at 1.8C on Sunday.

The night temperature at Pahalgam slipped down to a low of -2 against the -0 recorded a day ago. It was 1.1C below normal for south Kashmir's famous tourist hot spot.

The temperature at the ski resort of Gulmarg improved and was recorded at -3 against -4 the previous night. It was 0.1C above normal for the valley of meadows in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday.

Kupwara recorded a drop in night temperature and recorded a low of -0 against the 2.5C the previous night. It was 2.3C below normal for the frontier Kashmir district on Sunday, the MeT office said.

