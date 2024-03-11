PVL Season 3: Delhi Toofans Stun Ahmedabad Defenders In Final League Stage Match

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, March 11 (IANS) Delhi Toofans stunned the Ahmedabad Defenders with a 15-11, 16-14, 15-12 win in the third season of the Prime Volleyball League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai, to finish in the second spot in the league stage.

Delhi Toofans began well with Santhosh attacking well. But Angamuthu roared back with spikes to keep the scores level. Rohit Kumar put a critical block on Nandha to push Delhi ahead. Ahmedabad libero Srikanth made an error in reception, resulting in his side losing a super point. Despite Max Senica performing well from Zone 4, the Toofans managed to take an early lead. Angamuthu began scoring points with powerful spikes to bring his side back into the contest. But service errors continued to hurt Ahmedabad's momentum.

Ahmedabad made the most of a couple of miscommunications from Delhi to keep the door open for a comeback. But Lazar Dodic and Rohit Kumar kept Delhi's attacks going, helping the Toofans regain control. Confident Delhi continued to dominate as Amal's super served rocked Ahmedabad's defence. Shon T's presence added new flair to Ahmedabad's attacks but Muthu's wayward passes and Ahmedabad's net touch errors hurt the defending Champions on the night.

Ayush finished off the game with a solid spike, helping the Toofans to enter Super 5s with a second-place finish.