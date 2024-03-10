KBW Jordan signs partnership agreement with ASDAM Digital to bolster development of digital solutions in Jordan

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 07 January 2024 - KBW Jordan and ASDAM Digital, leading providers of professional services across public and private sectors, have established a strategic partnership agreement. This collaboration aims to advance innovative digital solutions for business operations in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan while also fostering a cooperation in the technology sector in Riyadh.

This collaboration comes in light of the increasing demand for innovative digital solutions and smart technology in the Middle East. Its primary aim is to address these rising needs to drive digital transformation across various sectors in the region. The partnership is committed to exploring avenues for collaborative projects and initiatives aligned with the goals of both entities. It includes comprehensive market analysis, assessing patterns and risks to identify market gaps, and evaluating the feasibility of proposed solutions in the upcoming period. By engaging in strategic planning and thorough market studies, both companies aim to generate long-term value, stimulate growth and expand market presence.

Under the agreement, ASDAM Digital will provide essential digital solutions to cater to KBW Jordan’s project-related technical and technological requirements. Leveraging inventive digital solutions and technologies, the company will deliver high-quality digital technology consultancy services, aimed at pinpointing and executing the most efficient solutions across diverse sectors in Jordan. The initial phase of cooperation between the two entities is currently in progress, focusing on the digital transformation of King Hussein Medical City, specifically Al Hussein Medical City.

Dr. Jehad Baker, CEO of ASDAM Digital, highlighted the dedication of both companies to fostering economic and technological advancement in the region. The partnership is aimed at strengthening their capabilities to deliver advanced digital solutions and optimizing the efficiency of various services within Jordan. Moreover, it reflects both parties’ shared commitment to enhance regional and global collaboration in the area of digital technology.

HRH Prince Khalid bin Alwaleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Founder of KBW Jordan, emphasized that the company aims to enhance professional services in support of various priority sectors of the company. He stated that this partnership is a significant stride towards realising this objective and advancing the common interests of both companies.

ASDAM Digital is subsidiary of Elm, a professional services company headquartered in Dubai with active operations in the Middle East and Africa region. Dedicated to serving both public and private sectors, ASDAM Digital is committed to enhancing clients’ businesses by assisting in the implementation of their strategies. The company facilitates the alignment of business and digital objectives through consultancy, training and knowledge transfer services. Its experienced team specialises in translating strategies into tangible growth on the ground, leveraging innovative implementation methods and fostering sustainable partnerships. The primary objective is to directly influence customers’ profitability, productivity, service capabilities, and market share. ASDAM Digital’s approach centres on offering measurable value-added services, further allowing customers to identify and measure significant improvements in business operations.





MENAFN10032024003685011158ID1107957605